PRESS RELEASE

[Dubai, UAE, October 12, 2023] At Ultra-Broadband Forum 2023 (UBBF 2023), which kicked off today in Dubai, the 10 Gbps City Initiative was jointly released by the UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Omdia, etisalat by e&, MTN South Africa, Huawei, and more. This initiative calls for the construction of fully connected 10 Gbps cities to provide ubiquitous network experience, accelerate the digital-intelligent transformation of industries, and boost digital productivity.

During keynote speech, speakers shared their advanced concepts involved in implementing 10 Gbps City. Eng. Saif Bin Ghelaita, Executive Director for Technology Development Affairs of the TDRA, pointed out that governments should play a leading role in the construction of ultra-broadband infrastructure to ensure inclusive and universal digital services and bridge digital divides in the intelligent world. Local governments and regulators can accelerate the formulation of supportive policies for 10 Gbps City pilots.

Richard Mahony, Vice President of Omdia, noted that 10 Gbps City is a new type of infrastructure critical to implementing national digital strategies and boosting the digital economy. The construction of 10 Gbps cities involves delivering 10 Gbps to individuals, 10 Gbps to homes, 10 Gbps to enterprises, and 10 Gbps to campuses. It also involves 400GE/800GE converged transport networks and AI DCNs related to the preceding four 10 Gbps access scenarios.

Many cities around the world have released their 2030-oriented digital economy strategies. Cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Riyadh are actively exploring ways to implement 10 Gbps City and 10 Gbps Society to unleash the new momentum of the digital economy.