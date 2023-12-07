News

Dublin based connected vehicle solutions provider, Cubic Telecom Ltd, is set to benefit from the financial clout of Softbank as the Japanese headquartered company agrees to buy 51% of the company, valuing Cubic Telecom at around €400 million.

Junichi Miyakawa, President & CEO of SoftBank Corp. said the investment was “In line with our ‘Beyond Japan’ strategic growth initiative” and went on to say that they “look forward to building connectivity platforms for next-generation social infrastructure.”

According to McKinsey & Company, 95% of new vehicles sold globally will be connected by 2030 and this partnership will facilitate Cubic Telecom in becoming a leading player in a sector that could be worth 250 billion USD to 400 billion USD in annual incremental value for the ecosystem.

Cubic Telecom’s Platform for Application & Connectivity Enablement (PACE) allows OEMs to use mobile connectivity to manage and provide over the air (OTA) throughout their lifetime. Cubic Telecom now has agreements with more than 90 mobile network operators (MNOs) connecting 17 million vehicles globally.

SoftBank will leverage its extensive customer base in Japan and the Asia-Pacific to give Cubic Telecom access to new sales channels whilst the two companies will also explore new services including seamless connectivity to vehicles and IoT devices in areas that cannot be reached by traditional ground-based networks via non-terrestrial networks.

Barry Napier, CEO at Cubic Telecom said “The focus on software rather than hardware means manufacturers can increase the value of a vehicle or device by adding new functionality, over-the-air, which will improve safety, comfort and performance. This, alongside the opportunity AI presents, will open up new collaborations and business models. The opportunities ahead of us are endless.”

Keep up with the latest news, sign up for the Total Telecom daily newsletter: totaltele.com/newsletter/