Press release

As part of the 2Africa subsea cable consortium, center3 and Meta have announced the landing of the longest subsea cable project in the world at two of the planned four landing locations in Saudi Arabia: Jeddah, and Yanbu.

The 2Africa subsea cable, with over 45,000 km of length, will be the longest ever deployed worldwide. The record-breaking cable system will connect 33 countries by the completion of the project in 2024, delivering reliable connectivity and internet services across three continents: Africa, Asia, and Europe. The 2Africa subsea cable is expected to make four landings in Saudi Arabia; Jeddah and Yanbu, which were just completed; followed by Duba later this year, and Al Khobar in 2024.

The 2Africa subsea cable will promote a surge in information exchange and digital business development, helping growth foster the next growth stage in many of the economies it connects. The 2Africa Subsea Cable will translate into economic growth for the surrounding population and

act as a catalyst for change in the broadband market, benefiting individuals and businesses.

The 2Africa subsea cable is extended into the Arabian Gulf region through “2Africa Pearls” cable extensions, adding landings in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, the UAE, Pakistan, and India, along with the East Coast of Saudi Arabia.

According to Fahad A. Alhajeri, CEO of center3: “2Africa’s first landing in Saudi Arabia is a major milestone for center3, representing a significant step forward in our objective to make Saudi Arabia the regional hub connecting the three continents: Asia, Africa, and Europe. center3 will continue to invest in connectivity infrastructure providing world-class connectivity to our customers and contributing towards achieving the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision.”

Fares Akkad, Regional Director, Middle East and North Africa, Meta, said: “Our significant investment in 2Africa builds on several others we have made in Saudi Arabia. The COVID-19 crisis demonstrated how millions rely on internet access to do basic day-to-day tasks and connect with loved ones. Investing in subsea cables provides a better experience for people using our products and not benefits many other industries, including healthcare, education, and social services.”

The 2Africa consortium comprises center3, a recently formed subsidiary of stc, Meta, China Mobile International, MTN Global Connect, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC.

