PRESS RELEASE

Arelion, formerly Telia Carrier, today announced that it has added a new diverse, high-capacity transmission route connecting Boston to Secaucus, providing its customers with resilient connectivity and fast delivery that bypasses common routes going direct through Long Island and Manhattan. By providing backhaul to the Amitié sea cable system through its fifth trans-Atlantic cable route, Arelion establishes Boston as a DWDM service market and empowers companies, including financial services organizations, with diverse connection options and seamless terabit scale capability across multiple cables connecting into landing stations in the US and Europe.

With this new route, Arelion’s customers will have additional, flexible routing diversity solutions for trans-Atlantic traffic that serves their unique needs through one scalable, end-to-end solution backed by the operator’s world-class customer service and global reach.

Arelion’s project will address the need for seamless connectivity that avoids dense metropolitan centers, providing financial services companies and customers in other sectors with diverse trans-Atlantic connection options, including 400GE wavelength services, and enhanced access to Arelion’s established ecosystem of content, security and cloud providers.

The new route will offer connectivity in the US to Arelion’s 150+ Points-of-Presence (PoPs) and EU terrestrial extensions to customer end points. The Amitié cable system is expected to go live in Q2 2023 and has a trans-Atlantic capacity of over 320Tbps, connecting Boston in the US to Slough (UK) and Bordeaux (FR) in Europe.

Additional insights on Arelion’s new transmission route:

Metro connectivity in Boston will include CoreSite at 70 Innerbelt and the Markley Bldg at 1 Summer Street

Unique, direct northern routing via New Hampshire and Vermont from Boston to Albany

Heading south, the route connects via Orangeburg, NY (1547 Realty) and continues to Secaucus (Equinix NY5), completely bypassing Manhattan

Multiple additional Metro locations seamlessly accessed via metro network extensions in NJ

Open Optical Line system supporting C+L Band and multi-vendor 400G wave capability including Bright 400G-ZR+ disaggregated optics

“Our new high-capacity DWDM transmission route will provide the diverse, trans-Atlantic connectivity into Europe that is needed by the financial services sectors and other companies densely concentrated in the Northeastern US,” said Art Kazmierczak, Director Business and Network Development, Arelion. “Through this organic network expansion, Arelion further establishes itself as one of the few operators to own end-to-end network solutions and customer experiences in both the US and Europe. This new route furthers our vision of diverse, high-capacity global connectivity that boosts business growth in markets that rely on uninterrupted, long-haul transport of high traffic volumes.”

