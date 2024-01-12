News

BT says the deal will propel Basrah Gas Company (BGC) towards “global excellence”

BT has this week signed an agreement with BGC to securely connect company operations in Iraq, helping to accelerate the company’s digital transformation.

BGC was established in 2013 as a as a 25-year incorporated joint venture between the Iraqi government (who own a 51% share), Shell (44%), and Mitsubishi (5%). The company currently supplies around 70% of Iraq’s liquified petroleum gas and plays a major role in the nation’s gas export industry.

In addition, is the company is on of the largest gas flare reduction projects in the world.

As part of the deal with BT, the operator will provide a network to connect BGC’s offices, processing plants, and three gas fields. Additionally, BT will provide stronger and faster connectivity to hyperscalers and enable the delivery of cloud-based applications such as Microsoft 365.

“Collaborating with BT is an important milestone for BGC. In forging this alliance, we propel BGC towards global excellence,” said Andrew Wiper, Managing Director of BGC in a press release.

“The bedrock of our operations lies in robust and efficient connectivity, and this contract reinforces our commitment to efficiency and safety, he continued.”

BT’s Managing Director of Global Industries and Government Eyad Shihabi noted that the “partnership represents a new chapter in this relationship by delivering the high standards of quality and reliability of services directly to BGC in Iraq.” .

Keep up to date with the latest international telecoms news by subscribing to the Total Telecom daily newsletter

Also in the news:

FCC urges Congress to approve more funding for Affordable Connectivity Programme

HPE to Acquire Juniper Networks to Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation

Metals specialist SMS Group deploys 5G private network with Ericsson and Mugler