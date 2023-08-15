News

The newly signed contract will strengthen the technological infrastructure of National Air Traffic Services (NATS), which manages more than 2.5 million UK flights each year

A new deal between BT and NATS will see the UK telecoms giant upgrade the air traffic control specialist’s critical data network and cybersecurity systems across numerous sites.

NATS manages all UK airspace from two air traffic control centres and provides air traffic services to 14 UK airports.

As part of the deal, BT will be responsible for the modernisation and management of NATS’ network, as well as the company’s cybersecurity. The latter will involve the development of an upgraded cybersecurity system including a new proactive central coordination point for cyber resilience.

“NATS is implementing a truly transformational technology programme to keep the skies safe and support our customers worldwide, so it is vital we have BT as industry leaders alongside us,” said Tim Bullock, NATS’ Supply Chain & Facilities Management Director.

“Secure, high-bandwidth connectivity is essential in keeping the UK’s air traffic moving in the future – so after many years of building world-class networks and cyber security for providers of critical national infrastructure, we are looking forward to delivering this now for NATS,” said Andy Rowe, BT’s Director of Central Government.

“Under the partnership we will be responsible for both network provision and cyber security within the NATS strategic supplier ecosystem, and will be embarking on consolidating and modernising the entire network to build a world-class digital infrastructure that is fit for the future of air traffic management.”

BT has worked with NATS for many years, including using them as a case study for their IP Connect network back in 2019.

Join the conversation about the evolving UK telecoms landscape at this year’s Connected Britain

Also in the news:

Sky Business considers buying up TalkTalk B2B unit

Australian govt launches Telecommunications Disaster Resilience Innovation programme

SK Telecom to invest $100m in AI firm Anthropic