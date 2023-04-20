Press Release

Hull-based IoT and digital infrastructure specialist, Connexin, has announced the launch of its latest offering – the Connexin SmartHome App. Designed with next generation Wi-Fi in mind, the application is packed with features to enhance the homeowners’ broadband experience.

Following a well-received pre-launch and trial of the product at Connected North, the Connexin SmartHome App offers users the ability to manage their Wi-Fi network with ease, acting as a remote control for their router. Users can set up guest networks, change passwords, view connected devices and maximise security via the app.

One of the app’s key features, ProtectIQ, included free as standard with all Connexin Fibre packages, gives customers safety and security of their home network with 24/7 network protection. By protecting against viruses, malware and intrusions, the app can send alerts should there be any attempts to compromise the user’s network.

By utilising ExperienceIQ, app users can leverage parental control and safety features to improve network security. Users can easily prioritise bandwidth, set time restrictions, monitor network activity and block websites to individual devices or users.

Alex Yeung, Co-Founder & Deputy CEO at Connexin said:

“In this day and age broadband is no longer a luxury, it’s essential. It keeps us connected to the people we care about, it keeps our children learning and many of us now work or run businesses from our home offices and dining tables. As a broadband provider, we pride ourselves on giving our customers an amazing Wi-Fi experience, giving them complete control on their home network, and keeping their family members safe and protected while online.

The launch of the Connexin SmartHome app is a key milestone in our journey as a broadband provider, and we’re excited for our customers to experience what it has to offer. We will continue to enhance our customer’s experience by setting new standards and bringing new innovative products and services to the broadband market.”

Existing Connexin Fibre customers can now download the app to enjoy the latest features and level up their home Wi-Fi experience. The Connexin SmartHome app will be available to all new customers from today and can be downloaded immediately after installation.

ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ will be available to users as add-on features from May 2023. ExperienceIQ will cost just £2 per month or free for customers on Connexin’s top 1Gbps packages.

Customers can learn more about the Connexin SmartHome App and its features at: home.connexin.co.uk/products/connexin-smarthome

