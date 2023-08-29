News

The route is the newest of three between the UK and mainland Europe

Deutsche Telekom has announced an upgrade to its cross-continental Lambda network, adding a third route across the channel between London and mainland Europe.

The new route runs between London and Ostend, Belgium, and adds to the existing routes between London and Paris, and London and Amsterdam.

The Lambda network is a high-bandwidth optical network that delivers cross-continental connectivity, which Deutsche Telekom describes as a cost-effective alternative to building a private network.

scThe network is powered by Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme 800G and is built on Dense Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (DWDM) architecture, which is used to increase the bandwidth of existing fibre networks by allowing different wavelengths to be supported over a single fibre.

As a result, 1G, 10G, 100G, and 400G services can be offered across the whole network, allowing for the development of new applications and the opening of new business opportunities and markets, the firm argues.

“The three routes connecting London to continental Europe significantly support the region’s efficient exchange of traffic,” said Beatrix Kapitany, head of international sales, network infrastructure solutions at Deutsche Telekom.

“That’s why we are especially proud to have implemented this third route, which will further increase the stability of customer services. But of course, we will not stop here and will soon follow up with additional routes for other locations to support the growth of our clients.”

The firm plans to add further routes along additional locations, having recently announced a new route from Sofia, Bulgaria, to Varazdin, Croatia, which the firm says will result in a 5ms latency improvement.

