Press Release

Ericsson and O 2 Telefónica in Germany have achieved a significant milestone in the development of 5G Cloud RAN technology in Europe

In their inaugural joint Proof of Concept (PoC) deployment at O 2 Telefónica’s Wayra innovation hub in Munich, they showcased the capabilities of Ericsson’s first 5G Cloud RAN installation in Europe. The PoC utilized a centralized control unit (CU) and harnessed the power of mmWave frequency to achieve an impressive end-to-end speed of more than 4 gigabits per second.

This successful collaboration not only demonstrates the efficiency and performance of Ericsson’s 5G Cloud RAN solution but also validates the feasibility of Cloud RAN for enterprise and industry-specific use cases as well as fixed wireless access (FWA) use cases. One such use case is “Data Shower”, a new concept in the automotive industry that enables the efficient deployment of software updates to vehicles in production lines by using mmWave technology for high-bandwidth transfer.

The achievement of this PoC highlights the potential of Cloud RAN technology to deliver 5G connectivity and drive future innovations in the European telecommunications landscape. It serves as a crucial foundation for O 2 Telefónica’s efforts to bring Cloud RAN technology to macro networks and demonstrates Ericsson’s commitment to Open RAN – paving the way for further advancements in cloud-native architecture and operation.

By implementing Ericsson’s cloud-native software solution for 5G Cloud RAN, O 2 Telefónica in Germany will experience significant gains in flexibility, service delivery and improved network operations. This initiative also sets the stage for other communication service providers (CSPs) to leverage network automation and RAN programmability, thereby enhancing their overall network flexibility, scalability, and simplification.

Daniel Leimbach, Head of Customer Unit Western Europe at Ericsson, says: “The partnership between Ericsson and O 2 Telefónica demonstrates our commitment to achieving significant breakthroughs on our path to build the networks of the future. It is a first for both companies in Europe and shows the potential of Cloud RAN for high performance use cases. It builds upon our work with the cloud-native 5G core we have deployed in O 2 Telefónica Germany, enabling a full end-to-end cloud native network. We are very proud to be doing this together with O 2 Telefónica.”

Mallik Rao, Chief Technology & Information Officer of O 2 Telefónica, says: ” O 2 Telefónica is a pioneer in deploying new network technologies such as Cloud RAN. With the introduction of a cloud-based, standardized architecture, we are able to respond quickly to customer needs, introduce new products and services even more flexibly and scale our O 2 network better. With Cloud RAN, we combine the benefits of open interfaces with the expertise and product quality of European network equipment supplier Ericsson, whose technology we already use for our high-performance 5G core network.”

Cloud-native deployment plays a pivotal role in the transformation of the telecommunications industry, and the integration of cloud-native architecture into the radio access network (RAN) presents an exceptional opportunity to foster innovation and enhance network efficiency. By virtualizing the RAN and adopting a cloud-native, standardized architecture, O 2 Telefónica will gain the ability to respond rapidly to customer needs, introduce new products and services with greater flexibility and agility, and realize benefits such as faster service delivery, improved scalability and enhanced cost efficiency.

Ericsson’s commitment to advancing telecommunications networks is underscored by this collaboration and builds upon the company’s successful Cloud RAN deployments with other leading CSPs in North America and Australia.

The incorporation of Cloud RAN extends the foundation of the ongoing network cloudification efforts by Ericsson and O 2 Telefónica in Germany.

Want to keep up with all of the latest telecoms news from around the world? Sign up to receive Total Telecom’s daily newsletter

Also in the news:

EU and Japan sign deals for subsea cables and semiconductors

Home Office lambasted over Emergency Services Network delays

Ofcom probes VMO2 as customers complain about contract cancellation