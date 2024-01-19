Etten-Leur, Netherlands, 18 January ’24 – Future Connections, the independent telco solutions provider and software developer with in-depth experience in network performance assurance, optimisation and automation and in telco managed services, and KPN, a leading provider of fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television in the Netherlands, today announced the signing of a further 3 year contract for the provision of field engineering services across the country.

Operating through its Managed Telco Services business unit, Future Connections has been a steadfast and trusted provider of services to KPN in the consumers and small business domains since 2018. This long-term collaboration is based on the delivery to KPN customers of quality field engineering services ranging from installation to ongoing support.

The same excellent level of service quality and mutual trust are at the heart of the new 3 year contract, that was signed at Future Connections’ offices in Etten-Leur, Netherlands, on 8th December 2023 by Claartje Mangert, EVP Customer Delivery at KPN, and Julien Beenakkers, CEO at Future Connections. The extension of the ongoing collaboration is testimony of the companies’ shared commitment to respond flexibly and effectively to the ever-evolving demand of KPN customers.

“We have extended our collaboration with Future Connections with pleasure because of their excellent delivery track record, their collaborative approach to solving flexibly and promptly any delivery challenges and, ultimately, the high quality satisfaction of our end customers”, says Claartje Mangert.

“We are delighted that our strong and long-standing partnership with KPN has been confirmed once again” – adds Julien Beenakkers, CEO at Future Connections – “and look forward to many more years of fruitful collaboration. We are fully aware that the satisfaction of end customers is constantly challenged by ever-evolving market trends and technological advancements. We appreciate the trust shown by KPN in Future Connections, as it goes well beyond our technical skills, incorporating our in-depth knowledge of the telecommunication industry and our customer-focused approach”.