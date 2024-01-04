HTC on Friday announced that co-founder Cher Wang will become its new CEO with immediate effect, as the smartphone maker seeks to tap the growth potential of a new generation of connected devices.

With that aim in mind, incumbent CEO and co-founder Peter Chou will step down to take up a new role heading up future product innovation.

"We are seeing rapid changes in our industry, with the smartphone as our personal hub connecting us to a growing world of smart devices," said Wang, in a statement. "We pioneered the smartphone industry; now we are applying that thinking to realise the potential of a new generation of connected products and services."

HTC has already made moves in this direction.

Last October HTC unveiled its periscope-shaped digital camera, the RE. At this year’s Mobile World Congress it showed off a fitness tracker, and earlier this month it partnered with game developer Valve to launch a virtual reality headset, the HTC Vive.

The products are the consequence of Wang’s decision in late 2013 to take a more active role in the day-to-day running of HTC, giving Chou more time to focus on product development. HTC said Chou has shown world-class design, and cutting-edge technology expertise in this position, and that now is the appropriate time to formalise his new role.