At the Huawei Connect event in Paris held this month, Huawei launched its All-Scenario WLAN Solution

The solution, say Huawei, continuously promotes the application of the Wi-Fi 7 standard technology in the enterprise market. This enables a continuous upgrade of the network experience of customers in many sectors, including education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing.

Introducing the launch, Yang Chaobin, Huawei Board Member and President of ICT Products and Solutions said: ‘’The industry’s first enterprise-class Wi-Fi 7 APs support 120 concurrent channels of HD video, and provide ubiquitous 10-Gbps bandwidth’’.

Yang Chaobin, Director of the Board and President of ICT Products & Solutions at Huawei

The ultra-high single-terminal rate and AP throughput make the Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 All-Scenario APs stand out. Additionally, various technologies used by Huawei, such as dynamic-zoom smart antenna, Coordinated Spatial Reuse (CoSR) multi-AP coordination, and AI roaming – enable them to offer 10 Gbps wireless bandwidth and enable intelligent multimedia scheduling. This allows for a large number of simultaneous users on the network in high-density areas such as workplaces and schools.

Following on from this, Huawei has set its sights on the next trend: Multi-Generation campus evolution. Wi-Fi 7 has the capability to deliver more bandwidth, but campuses have to be able to afford the traffic. The transition from 1Ge to 2.5Ge is therefore essential for two reasons: firstly, because it can support Wi-Fi 7, and secondly because it can support all types of devices using 2.5Ge, 1Ge, 100Mb and 10Mb. These two reasons will allow customers to remain with their current cabling.

With the commitment cantered around understanding and addressing the unique needs, requirements, and challenges faced by customers, Huawei AirEngine products are widely used in the European enterprise markets.

Huawei recently won the “Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network 2023” Award at the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Industry Awards, for its field-proven High-quality AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 Network Solution. This was a first award ever for Wi-Fi 7, and demonstrates how it is recognised by global enterprises.

Feeding into the wider theme of the event: “Accelerate Green & Digital Transition Together”, the launch allows for the smoother and more reliable user experience for consumers as our dependency on technology, and therefore bandwidth increases. Instances such as the use of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) education, or the metaverse in classrooms and workplaces, driven by product launches such as Wi-Fi 7 technology, allows for an increasingly digitalised society.

