Recently, Huawei announced that the company has signed a new long-term global patent cross-licensing agreement with Sharp, which will cover cellular standard essential patents, including 4G and 5G

In a press release announcing the deal, Head of Huawei’s Intellectual Property Alan Fan said that “This license represents mutual recognition of intellectual property of two standard contributors, which promotes standardisation collaboration. We’ve enjoyed working together with Japanese and global peers in developing standards, and will continue to do so. Advanced technical standards enhance user experience, promotes competition and reduce device and service cost.”

“We are pleased to have reached this global patent cross-licensing agreement with Huawei under fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory conditions. This agreement reflects that both parties respect the high value of each intellectual property,” stated by Mototaka Taneya, Executive Managing Officer, Chief Technical Officer, and Head of R&D at Sharp.

The press release does not make clear how long the deal will last, and financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, although this is not the only patent deal that the company have recently signed. Back in September, Huawei inked a global patent cross-licensing deal with Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi Inc, which covers technologies such as 5G. The firm also have patent deals with Samsung, Audi, Oppo and Porsche to name a few.

Recognition of intellectual property value between companies is a major step towards fostering a positive cycle of innovation and research in high-value standards: investing, receiving returns from investment, and then reinvesting. This will enable the industry to keep innovating and provide consumers with more competitive products and services.

Additionally, Huawei announced in July last year that it received $560 million in royalty revenues from its patent deals.

“Huawei is willing to share cutting-edge innovations in the form of patents with the world,” said the company’s Chief Legal Officer, Song Liuping, who added, “These will support the common, sustainable development of industries globally.”

