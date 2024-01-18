Spotlight Article

Shining a light on the most exciting topics in the telecoms industry

This year, Total Telecom’s Spotlight Series is set to provide a platform for some of the industry’s leading voices to share their thoughts on the ever-changing landscape of global telecoms. From the meteoric rise of AI to the realities of Open RAN, we will be turning the spotlight on some of the industry’s hottest topics, as well as more niche subjects highly deserving of wider attention.

Our first guest taking the spotlight will be industry analyst Andrew Collinson, MD at Connective Insight! In this first article, due to be published at the end of January, Andrew will explore the industry’s predictions for the coming year and where we can expect to find ourselves at the end of 2024. From inflation rates and consumer confidence to US presidents and Mobile World Congress, Andrew will explore some of the macroscopic factors and events guiding the development the global telecoms industry.

But what do you think about these factors? Will the economy stabilise or stagnate? Will Donald Trump or Joe Biden win the US election? And what would this mean for the telecoms industry?

We want your input! Have your say in this short survey set to guide our very first Spotlight article.

The results of the survey and Andrew’s expert analysis will be published at the end of January, so keep your eyes peeled for the very first issue of our Spolight Series!

Want to keep up to date with all of the latest telecoms news from around the globe? Click here to receive Total Telecom’s daily newsletter direct to your inbox