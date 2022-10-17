INTERVIEW

With demands for digital connectivity at an all-time high in the UK, and so much fibre still to be deployed across the country, how do you deploy quickly with quality AND at scale? For test & measurement manufacturer VIAVI Solutions, the answer is simple – work smarter, not harder.

Tom Ronan, Director of Global Product Line Managers at VIAVI, joined us for a chat at Connected Britain to discuss the UK’s accelerated FTTH deployment, Smarter Testing technology, and how to become a Fibre Ninja!

VIAVI Solutions is a world leader in test & measurement technologies across fibre, 5G and more. Find out more at viavisolutions.co.uk