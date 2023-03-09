News

The purchase of the communications equipment maker will help expand Jio’s 5G and broadband service offerings

This week, Jio Platforms, parent company of India’s largest mobile operator Reliance Jio, has announced the purchase of US-based telecoms equipment maker Mimosa Networks for $60 million.

The deal will take place via Jio’s wholly owned subsidiary Radisys Corp make the purchase from Mimosa’s parent company, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc, on a debt free, cash free basis.

Mimosa’s product portfolio focusses primarily on point-to-point and point-to-multi-point products based on WiFi 5 and the WiFi 6E technologies, which will provide a significant boost to Jio’s fixed wireless access and backhaul capabilities.

“Acquisition of Mimosa will further accelerate Jio’s innovation and leadership in the production of telecom network products that deliver value to consumers and enterprises across the globe with cost-effective, rapidly deployable fixed and mobile broadband,” said Mathew Oommen, President at Reliance Jio, who also sits on the board at Airspan Networks, in which Jio is a shareholder.

Following the purchase, Mimosa’s product development, manufacturing, and sales teams of 56 employees will continue to work with Mimosa.

