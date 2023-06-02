News

New research from consultancy Vertical Systems Group shows that small commercial buildings (less than 20 employees) have seen most of the growth in lit fibre in the U.S. during 2022, but that over 3.8 million commercial sites have no optical fibre access to network services.

The research highlights that fibre connections from three or more providers are available to more than a third (37%) of commercial sites with greater than 250 employees, but as you move down to smaller premises, availability of fibre diminishes. In the medium/large buildings segment (Up to 251 employees) availability has now reached 76.4% whilst in the small buildings (under 20 employees) only 19.1% have access to lit fibre – although this was the sector showing the greatest growth in 2022.

The research includes 5+ million U.S. commercial buildings and data centres, which are defined as lit if they have optical fibre connectivity to a network provider’s infrastructure and active service termination equipment onsite.

Rosemary Cochran, principal of Vertical Systems Group said “Small buildings accounted for the majority of new fibre lit sites during 2022. Suppliers include the hundreds of fibre providers across the U.S. with nationwide, regional or metro footprints,”

“Fiber expansion continues to be boosted by multiple factors, including business demand for higher speed network services, government funding incentives, M&A activity, joint ventures, and private investments.”

Vertical Systems produce a U.S. Fiber Lit Buildings LEADERBOARD based on commercial buildings lit as of year-end 2022. To make the leaderboard requires more than 15,000 building lit which led to the ranking being led by AT&T, Verizon, and Spectrum Enterprise. Below the top dozen they have identified challengers with between 5,000 and 14,999 U.S. fibre lit commercial buildings.

