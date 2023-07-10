News

The UK altnet says its full fibre rollout is accelerating at an “exponential” pace, aiming to reach one million premises passed by the end of the year

The announcement means that over 500,000 homes and businesses will now have access to speeds of up to 10Gbps on its XGS PON fibre infrastructure. The company already provides services to roughly 40,000 customers via its sister company YouFibre.

The milestone is a significant progression towards the company’s growth targets to pass one million homes by early 2024. Netomnia passed over 125,000 premises in Q2 of 2023, with the company now operating at a building rate of 500,000 homes and businesses a year

“Reaching half a million premises and already providing service to 40,000 of them is a significant achievement and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team. Especially when you consider we only started out two and a half years ago, and we are now the sixth-largest network in the UK, have the third-fastest build rate and are building in all four UK countries,” said CEO Jeremy Chelot.

“I am particularly pleased about the speed at which we are now building. We truly understand the need for a future-proofed network like ours, so we are working as hard as we can to bring it to as many people as possible”.

The rollout of the full-fibre broadband network aims to bring competition to areas with existing connections, whilst introducing fast and reliable speeds to rural and under resourced areas in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

