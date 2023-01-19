News

The system, being built by Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), will have an initial capacity of around 190 Tbps

This week, America Movil and Telxius have announced their latest collaboration in the form of a submarine cable system they respectively call AMX3 and Tikal.

The AMX3/Tikal system will span from Puerto Barrios, Guatemala across the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico to Boca Raton, Florida in the US.

According to the operators, this roughly 1,500km route will provide a much-needed connectivity boost for a “key” data route in the Caribbean, adding additional reliability and security.

The new cable will have an estimated capacity of 190 Tbps, making it the highest capacity route between Guatemala and the US.

An additional landing in Cancun, Mexico, is also planned for the future.

The cable system represents the second direct collaboration between America Movil and Telxius in the subsea space, with the pair having previously joined forces on the Mistral system, which connects Chile to Guatemala via the west coast of South America.

AMX3/Tikal will reportedly be ready for service in 2025.

