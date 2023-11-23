News

The move is the country’s first ever authorisation for satellite broadband access

Eutelsat OneWeb has been given approval from Indian authorities to launch its commercial satellite broadband services in India, being the first operator in the country to be granted such access.

According to IN-SPACE, Indian governmental agency responsible for the regulation of space activities, the approval period is valid for five years.

The approval means that once the spectrum has been allocated by the government, Eutelsat OneWeb can launch their commercial connectivity services.

“This will be a critical step forward to meet India’s ambition of providing internet connectivity for all and will enable the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Digital India. Eutelsat OneWeb is ready to deploy as soon as it receives the final spectrum authorization to launch commercial services,” said Bharti Group Chairman and Vice-President (Co-Chair) of the Board of Directors of Eutelsat Group, Sunil Bharti Mittal.

“Bridging the connectivity gap around the world requires collaboration across business but also with governments and regulators. We are pleased to have received these approvals from the space regulator that bring the country a significant step closer to providing high speed connectivity to even the most remote locations. Having completed our LEO constellation last year, we are perfectly placed to deliver this vital connectivity service to businesses across India,” Cyril Dujardin, Co-General Manager of Connectivity at Eutelsat Group.

OneWeb India had already had the necessary licences from the Department of Telecommunications to provide broadband services using satellite connectivity.

The two firms Eutelsat and OneWeb confirmed the completion of their merger in September this year, which was worth $3.4 billion. The merger saw OneWeb’s constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites added to Eutelsat’s geostationary orbit (GEO) satellites, creating the “only GEO–LEO operator in satellite communications that can offer a ubiquitous connectivity service,” according to Eutelsat CEO Eva Berneke.

The UK government also owns a minority stake in in OneWeb, after a rescue deal was completed in 2020 that prevented the collapse of the company. After the merger, the UK share was retained along with a number of exclusive rights.

