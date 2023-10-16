Feature Article

Much like the Connected Britain conference itself, the Connected Britain Awards 2023 were bigger and better than ever before

The Awards saw a record number of entries across its 16 categories, celebrating every aspect of the UK’s connectivity industry, from blisteringly fast fibre rollouts to technical innovations and social contribution projects.

At a time when connectivity is at the heart of all our lives and against the backdrop of a challenging national economy, we believe it is more important than ever to champion those companies and individuals going above and beyond to deliver incredible results for their customers and communities.

In the article below, you can find more detailed information about each winning entry, excusive comments from the Connected Britain judges, and the thoughts of the winners themselves.

We hope you will join us in congratulating this year’s winners and we look forward to seeing your entries for 2024!

Praise for the Connected Britain Awards

“The Connected Britain Awards stand as a beacon of recognition and celebration in the telecommunications industry. These awards serve as a testament to the relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence within the field of broadband connectivity. In an era where digital connectivity has become the lifeblood of our society and economy, acknowledging and rewarding those who push the boundaries is crucial,” said Eoin Heaney, Vice President International at Calix.

“Our industry has a unique opportunity to make a generational impact on people’s lives and communities. There is an amazing amount of innovation and effort happening to ensure that we make the most of this opportunity. Industry awards like those presented by Total Telecom at Connected Britain raise awareness of the achievements and can inspire others to join our mission,” said Pete Pizzutillo, Head of International Sales & Partnerships at VETRO.

“The Connected Britain Awards 2023 are a testament to the incredible strides we’ve made in the realm of connectivity,” said Bryan McIver, CEO of Vitruvi Software. “These awards have been a resounding success because they recognise and celebrate the innovators, visionaries, and trailblazers who have propelled the UK’s digital landscape into the future.”

Click here to gain access to exclusive commentary, photographs, and testimonials from the Connected Britain Awards 2023