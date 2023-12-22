Press Release

First phase of an investment project in a new backbone to strengthen Italy’s position and Sparkle’s routes in the Mediterranean, ensuring resilience through an innovative path

Rome, 22 December 2022 – Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, launches a project for the development of GreenMed, a new submarine cable system that will cross the Adriatic Sea connecting Italy to Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, to Greece and Turkey, before extending further into the Mediterranean.

GreenMed will create an innovative fibre optic infrastructure corridor to connect, through a diversified and low-latency route, Central Europe, the Balkans, and the Central-Eastern Mediterranean countries. From Italy’s Adriatic coast, the system will connect by land to the rich digital hub of Milan and, from there, to the other major European internet and cloud nodes.

The project also aims to support the strong development of the Balkan digital market – with a growth forecast of 25% (CAGR 22-29) – by offering a secure and diversified route in addition to the already existing terrestrial backbones.

Italy confirms its role as the primary hub of the Greater Mediterranean, connecting with the GreenMed system also the island of Crete in Greece, which in recent years has become a significant digital gateway for the region and the landing point for Sparkle’s BlueMed cable which connects Italy with France, Greece and various countries bordering the Mediterranean until reaching Aqaba in Jordan.

Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle, comments: “With GreenMed, Sparkle continues the expansion of its network by creating a route with highly innovative features that crosses the Mediterranean basin to support the demand for intercontinental connectivity and the growing digitalisation of the Balkan area.”

About Sparkle

Sparkle is TIM Group’s Global Operator, first international service provider in Italy and among the top worldwide, offering a full range of infrastructure and global connectivity services – capacity, IP, SD-WAN, colocation, IoT connectivity, roaming and voice – to national and international Carriers, OTTs, ISPs, Media/Content Providers, and multinational enterprises. A major player in the submarine cable industry, Sparkle owns and manages a network of more than 600,000 km of fiber spanning from Europe to Africa and the Middle East, the Americas and Asia. Its sales force is active worldwide and distributed over 32 countries.

