According to T-Mobile’s SEC filing , the final purchase is expected to be completed in 2028, should it receive approval from the US Federal Communications Commission

T-Mobile US has struck a deal with Comcast to lease, and eventually purchase, Comcast’s spectrum licenses in the 600 MHz band.

The deal is valued between $1.2 billion $3.3 billion, depending on how much spectrum T-Mobile eventually decides to purchase. Until then, Comcast will be provided with quarterly lease payments from T-Mobile.

In a statement, Comcast said that they were “unlikely” to need the 600 MHz spectrum, as their 5G network field tests with CBRS spectrum have exceeded expectations, and they have “we’ve found the band to be highly efficient and a significant part of a 5G network”.

“As a result, we recently entered into an agreement with T-Mobile in which it will lease and eventually purchase our licences,” continued the statement.

Comcast will continue to test the 600 MHz spectrum in the city of Philadelphia, and under the deal, will be able to reclaim its spectrum licenses if the firm should change its mind.

T-Mobile first launched their low band 600 MHz 5G network in 2019, which the firm claims was America’s first nationwide 5G network. Last September, the company announced that they had reached a 600 MHz deal with Colombia Capital with $3.5 billion.

