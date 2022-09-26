NEWS

Football legend Sir Geoff Hurst is at the core of a new campaign from BT aimed at helping older people make better use of technology by teaching digital skills.

Research conducted by BT shows that more than 40% of over 70s don’t feel fully confident using their mobile beyond simple calls but almost three quarters (71%) believing sharing videos and pictures with family helps tackle isolation. Currently only 17% do it regularly.

BT have teamed up with 1966 World Cup Legend, Sir Geoff Hurst, to encourage older Brits to learn new digital skills to improve their independence through the ability to connect with important services like GPs. The research found that more than 80% of over-65s wished they were more proficient in the digital world and over 60% wanting to learn a new skill.

Sir Geoff Hurst said: “What BT are doing to get older people to connect with technology is fantastic.

Last week, BT were recognised at the Connected Britain Awards for their work on the Skills for Tomorrow programme, which is a diverse project reaching many varied communities, including parents, children, job seekers, the elderly, vulnerable people, and even small businesses, bringing major benefits to communities on a national level.

BT have committed to reach 25 million people with help to make the most of life in the digital world by 2026 and have so far upskilled 14.7 million people.

Tania Caporaso, BT’s Director of Customer Care, said: “Personal connections are at the heart of everything we do, whether that’s helping families and friends stay in touch by phone, emails, texts or the small interactions our advisors make with customers everyday as we help solve their issues.

The digital skills agenda will be front and centre for the Total Telecom Connected North event in Manchester, 17-18 April 2023. Find out more at totaltele.com/connectednorth