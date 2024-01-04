True Telecom, the UK’s most rapidly expanding telecoms company, has launched a range of 4G SIM Only plans, designed to add SIMplicity for customers deciding on their mobile tariffs.

Available immediately via the True Telecom telesales team, the new 24 month contract deals are ideal for customers who might want to keep their existing phone but add a bundle of 4G data, minutes and texts.

Unlike many competitor deals available on the high street, each True Telecom tariff comes with 4G as standard, as well as the featured ability to cap monthly spend to avoid bill shock. The new plans start from just £14.99 per month, with customers on all tariffs receiving unlimited UK mobile calls and texts, along with unlimited calls to all 01, 02 and 03 numbers.

Stuart Griffiths, CEO, has commented: "Our brand new range of SIM Only tariffs aims to provide customers great value deals along with simple options, when they are deciding on a new mobile deal. Offering to customer’s fantastic value 4G data deals is a great way to start our journey towards establishing ourselves as a major player in consumer mobile.”

Stuart added, “We are able to compete against some of the biggest names in the UK mobile market, taking on the likes of EE and TalkTalk. True Telecom mobile customers can expect from us great value tariffs along with first rate UK customer service, and no unexpected price increases for their entire contract length. This makes us the UK’s number one choice for Sim only mobile in 2015.”

*Fair usage charges will apply