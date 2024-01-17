London,16th January 2024;

“Better connectivity, every day, for every customer.”

The aim is always to provide the highest quality of communication and service to customers and the best employee experience for Three UK teams.

At peak seasons and sales teams still need quality training support to improve skills and boost confidence, but time away from the front-line to participate in training is not always practicable or desirable.

Three UK has found a solution by working with Attensi on game-based training simulations that can be played in short bursts whenever it is convenient for the individual staff member, on mobile devices.

Senior Digital and Learning Manager, Gordon Weston

“The key thing is it is about the engagement and for some time we have been looking for some way of gamifying our learning. When I first saw Attensi…I knew it was going to be good.” “For the majority of our customers, the only people they ever see are those that are in the stores so those front of house staff getting it right and really engaging with customers and really getting the right messages across is hugely important.”

The impact data has been impressive:

924 users played

40 mins of playtime per user

An average of 6 repetitions per module

Closing 81% of identified knowledge gap

Nikki Scarf, Senior People Development Manager

“Attensi changes the way people think about learning. They want to do it because it doesn’t feel boring. It doesn’t feel like school. It’s not the traditional method.”

“To have learning that they can just pull out of their back pocket, on their handset, they can do two minute games – it was phenomenal.”

Evelyn Johnston Head of Region Midlands UK

“You go into the app. You can learn immediately. It’s done at your own pace, saves time – it’s more efficient. It’s more fun. It’s engaging.”

“People are our most important asset. That’s the difference in why people choose Three, because our people do a fantastic job of telling customers about the brand. They absolutely understand where a customer is coming from. Now this learning platform is going to enable them to do that even more.”

Craig Miller, Head of Region Three UK,

“There has never been a more important time for us to make sure that we stand out from a customer experience point of view. The environment that we work in, the world that we live in is now so, so different and customers have never been in more need of support.”

Rosie Deakin, Strategic Account Manager – Consumer Europe, Attensi added;

“Three UK is leading the way in both the telecom sector and in employee engagement, so we are delighted they chose Attensi to train their teams who are spread across the UK. By adopting our simulated gamification platform and therefore by making training fun, Three UK teams are challenging each other to win the highest completion score. This is only good news for Three UK as their teams are able to deal with issues and queries in their fast paced roles and for the employees who are enjoying a full competency in their work. We look forward to our ongoing work with Three UK to ensure their team is the best in their sector.”

About Attensi

Attensi is a global leader in game-based and simulation training with offices in Oslo, London, Cologne, Stockholm and Boston. Attensi solutions are empowering people and organisations to become exceptional in 150+ countries in 50+ languages and 60M+ playthroughs.

About Three UK

Three UK launched in 2003 as the UK’s first 3G only network. Today Three UK is a connectivity company that connects people to people, people to things and things to things and has 10.3 million customers.

Our network today covers 99% of the UK population and we carry 29% of the UK’s mobile data traffic.

Three UK launched 5G in August 2019, and has been recognised by Ookla as having the UK’s fastest 5G network.

Three UK is a proud partner of Samaritans, where it will use the strength of its network and technology to connect 1 million people to emotional support.

Three Best Wholesale Partner at the Mobile Industry Awards and Host Operator of the Year at MVNO World Congress.

Three UK is part of the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd group of companies which has mobile operations in 11 countries. We employ more than 4,800 people across our offices in Reading and Glasgow and our 297 retail stores.