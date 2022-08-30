Ambitious superfast broadband provider, Upp, has appointed a new Director of Information and Cyber Security as part of the rollout of services across the East of England.

Upp which was founded as FibreMe in 2020 connected their first customer under the new brand of Upp in September 2021. Since then they have started connecting customers in the East of England, and plan to expand further across Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, and Norfolk.

The latest appointment is Ian Hill who joins as Director of Information and Cyber Security and has a background that includes KCom and Drakken Internet which he founded in 1996. Ian said of his new role, “I’m really excited to be joining the great team at Upp, and it’s fantastic to be a part of the provider’s journey in the early stages, and help to really make a difference as we continue on what is a hugely exciting journey.”

Last year Upp committed to investing £1bn to deploy a full fibre network to 1 million premises in eastern England by 2025 and along the way hopes to create 600 new jobs. Upp’s investment plans are funded by international investment business LetterOne who said that they hoped their “substantial investment in connectivity will set Eastern England up to build back better for generations to come.”

Commenting on the appointment of Ian Hill, Alex Marshall, the Chief Innovation Officer at Upp, said “We are delighted to welcome Ian to the team. With over 35 years of IT experience, his knowledge and expertise will help make Upp one of the country’s most secure and trusted fibre broadband providers, by not only our customers but also our partners and regulators.”

