19 August 2022
Kentucky’s Kenergy partners with Conexon Connect to bring fibre broadband to rural areas – telecompaper
18 August 2022
Brightspeed announces initial fiber build markets for Kansas – Press Release
Fast Fiber Internet Service coming to Pulaski – SCTonline.net
Spectrum Launches Gigabit Broadband, Mobile, TV and Voice Services in Marathon County, Wisconsin – Press Release
10 August 2022
New York’s MTA announces wireless connectivity plan for entire subway – telecompaper
9 August 2022
America’s Two Biggest Cable Broadband Monopolies Failed To Add Any New Customers Last Quarter – techdirt
States are Making Their Own Broadband Maps to Challenge the FCC’s Data – BroadbandBreakfast
8 August 2022
$30M Fiber-optic Broadband Infrastructure Project Coming to Holland, MI – Inside Towers
7 August 2022
Affordable Connectivity Program’ for broadband internet services offered to ND households – KFYR
4 August 2022
Congress Proposes Broadband Plan 2.0 – Multichannel News
Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for Tennessee – PRNewswire
3 August 2022
Quantum Fiber launches multi-gig service, delivering symmetric 8 gigabit internet speeds in select cities – PR Newswire
2 August 2022
20 Providers Offering $30-a-Month High-Speed Internet Access – AARP
27 July 2022
The Fiber Broadband Association Recognizes More All Fiber Networks Across North America – Press Release
26 July 2022
La. state leaders announce major investment in broadband internet expansion, digital literacy program – WAFB9
22 July 2022
Rural US wireless carriers ask for more 5G subsidies – LightReading
19 July 2022
State of Indiana and AT&T Collaborate on Plan to Deliver Fiber-Powered Broadband to Portions of Nine Indiana Counties – Press Release / Cision
18 July 2022
Home Telecom supplies 1,400 homes with better internet with $2M grant – Live 5 NewsWire
United Communications secures $130M credit facility to support broadband grants – Williamson HomePage
16 July 2022
How Washington state could use federal infrastructure money to close the digital divide – Geek Wire
Peninsula Fiber Network Plans To Improve Internet Service – Radio results Network
FCC Chair Rosenworcel Proposes 4X Increase in Minimum Broadband Speeds – tvtech
14 July 2022
Despite External Challenges – RAN Still Expected to Surpass $40b by 2026 – PR Newswire
13 July 2022
AT&T claims first with 20 Gbps symmetric speeds in production network – Telecompaper
13 July 2022
Shentel Awarded Grant to Bring its Glo Fiber High Speed Network to Frederick County, Maryland – PR Newswire
13 July 2022
Arelion expands its long-haul network in Atlanta – Fierce Telecom
13 July 2022
All 50 States on Board for BEAD, Digital Equality Broadband Funding Programs – Telecompetitor
13 July 2022
Mesa, Arizona selects 4 fiber providers inlcuding SiFi Networks and Google Fiber – Fierce Telecom
13 July 2022
FCC Awards More Than $266M in ECF Program – Telecompetitor
13 July 2022
Starry adds record subs in Q2 as total nears 81,000 – LightReading
Stonepeak buys 29% of American Tower’s US datacentre business for $2.5bn – CommsUpdate
AT&T to bring fiber to City of Amarillo, TX – Converge! Network Digest
1 July 2022
FCC Awards Almost $159m in ECF Funding – Telecompetitor
30 June 2022
Construction Begins at Quantum Loophole’s Frederick Data Center Campus – Inside Towers
29 June 2022
Sen. Marklein: The battle for better broadband continues – WisPolitics
28 June 2022
Verizon delivers faster connections to 64 Native American reservations in 13 states – LightReading
27 June 2022
Clearwave Fiber Begins Buildout of Fiber Internet in Lansing, KS – PR Newswire
24 June 2022
Broadband internet provider Conterra expanding, investing nearly $10M now, $12M later in Union County – WRAL TechWire
Connectbase welcomes NYC’s Skywire Networks to Connected World platform – telecompaper
22 June 2022
Highline Commences Next Phase of Fiber Internet Expansion in Lumberton, Texas – Telecompetitor
20 June 2022
FPB wins $8 million in grants to fund broadband for unserved – The State Journal (Kentucky)
State of New York unveils broadband map – Inside Towers
18 June 2022
Hargray Fiber expands fiber Internet to Hinesville, GA – TelecomLead.com
17 June 2022
Biden aims to train more broadband workers to fend off labor crunch – Fierce Telecom
Washington County, Pa., Approves $3.2M for Internet Expansion – Government Technology
16 June 2022
Shentel Expanding its Glo Fiber High-Speed Network to Delaware – KLTV
Texas Broadband Plan Could Connect 2.8M Unserved Households – Government Technology
13 June 2022
Ohio State hosts first meeting for statewide broadband and 5G partnership – Ohio State News
11 June 2022
West Virginia Working To Avoid Past Broadband Mistakes – The Intelligencer
