Connecting America: the Total Telecom roundup of broadband development news from around the web

Total Telecom are keeping track of the latest news from the USA as billions of dollars pour into developing internet access for all. If you are interested in a more in-depth look at how progress is being made, check out our new Connected America event.

16 August 2022

15 August 2022

12 August 2022

11 August 2022

10 August 2022

New York’s MTA announces wireless connectivity plan for entire subway – telecompaper

9 August 2022

America’s Two Biggest Cable Broadband Monopolies Failed To Add Any New Customers Last Quarter – techdirt

States are Making Their Own Broadband Maps to Challenge the FCC’s Data – BroadbandBreakfast

8 August 2022

$30M Fiber-optic Broadband Infrastructure Project Coming to Holland, MI – Inside Towers

7 August 2022

Affordable Connectivity Program’ for broadband internet services offered to ND households – KFYR

4 August 2022

Congress Proposes Broadband Plan 2.0 – Multichannel News

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for Tennessee – PRNewswire

3 August 2022

Quantum Fiber launches multi-gig service, delivering symmetric 8 gigabit internet speeds in select cities – PR Newswire

2 August 2022

20 Providers Offering $30-a-Month High-Speed Internet Access – AARP

27 July 2022

The Fiber Broadband Association Recognizes More All Fiber Networks Across North America – Press Release

26 July 2022

La. state leaders announce major investment in broadband internet expansion, digital literacy program – WAFB9

22 July 2022

Rural US wireless carriers ask for more 5G subsidies – LightReading

19 July 2022

State of Indiana and AT&T Collaborate on Plan to Deliver Fiber-Powered Broadband to Portions of Nine Indiana Counties – Press Release / Cision

18 July 2022

Home Telecom supplies 1,400 homes with better internet with $2M grant – Live 5 NewsWire

United Communications secures $130M credit facility to support broadband grants – Williamson HomePage

16 July 2022

How Washington state could use federal infrastructure money to close the digital divide – Geek Wire

Peninsula Fiber Network Plans To Improve Internet Service – Radio results Network

FCC Chair Rosenworcel Proposes 4X Increase in Minimum Broadband Speeds – tvtech

14 July 2022

Despite External Challenges – RAN Still Expected to Surpass $40b by 2026 – PR Newswire

13 July 2022

AT&T claims first with 20 Gbps symmetric speeds in production network – Telecompaper

13 July 2022

Shentel Awarded Grant to Bring its Glo Fiber High Speed Network to Frederick County, Maryland – PR Newswire

13 July 2022

Arelion expands its long-haul network in Atlanta – Fierce Telecom

13 July 2022

All 50 States on Board for BEAD, Digital Equality Broadband Funding Programs – Telecompetitor

13 July 2022

Mesa, Arizona selects 4 fiber providers inlcuding SiFi Networks and Google Fiber – Fierce Telecom

13 July 2022

FCC Awards More Than $266M in ECF Program – Telecompetitor

13 July 2022

Starry adds record subs in Q2 as total nears 81,000 – LightReading

12 July 2022

12 July 2022

12 July 2022

11 July 2022

11 July 2022

1 July 2022

FCC Awards Almost $159m in ECF Funding – Telecompetitor

30 June 2022

Construction Begins at Quantum Loophole’s Frederick Data Center Campus – Inside Towers

29 June 2022

Sen. Marklein: The battle for better broadband continues – WisPolitics

28 June 2022

Verizon delivers faster connections to 64 Native American reservations in 13 states – LightReading

27 June 2022

Clearwave Fiber Begins Buildout of Fiber Internet in Lansing, KS – PR Newswire

24 June 2022

Broadband internet provider Conterra expanding, investing nearly $10M now, $12M later in Union County – WRAL TechWire

Connectbase welcomes NYC’s Skywire Networks to Connected World platform – telecompaper

22 June 2022

Highline Commences Next Phase of Fiber Internet Expansion in Lumberton, Texas – Telecompetitor

20 June 2022

FPB wins $8 million in grants to fund broadband for unserved – The State Journal (Kentucky)

State of New York unveils broadband map – Inside Towers

18 June 2022

Hargray Fiber expands fiber Internet to Hinesville, GA – TelecomLead.com

17 June 2022

Biden aims to train more broadband workers to fend off labor crunch – Fierce Telecom

Washington County, Pa., Approves $3.2M for Internet Expansion – Government Technology

16 June 2022

Shentel Expanding its Glo Fiber High-Speed Network to Delaware – KLTV

Texas Broadband Plan Could Connect 2.8M Unserved Households – Government Technology

13 June 2022

Ohio State hosts first meeting for statewide broadband and 5G partnership – Ohio State News

11 June 2022

West Virginia Working To Avoid Past Broadband Mistakes – The Intelligencer

