News

The funding is part of President Biden’s ‘ Internet for All’ initiative, which promises a high-speed internet connection to every American citizen by 2030

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), part of the US government’s Department of Commerce, has awarded seven grants worth nearly $3.5 million to seven Tribal entities as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Programme (TBCP).

The TBCP is a $3 billion subsidy programme designed to help bring fast internet to Tribal lands. The scheme is funded by President Biden’s Internet for All Initiative, part of The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will provide $2 billion in funding. The Consolidated Appropriations Act provides a further $980 million, bringing the total funding to just under $3 billion.

The seven new grants bring the total allocated funds to over $1.79 billion, with money awarded to 198 Tribal entities since the programme began in 2021. Successful recent applicants of the $3.5 million in funding include the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma, who received $500,000 for the set-up of a wireless site, and the Quileute Tribe of the Quileute Reservation of Washington, which received $466,902 to connect unserved homes and businesses in the community.

“President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda is helping to close the digital divide on tribal lands,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“These grants will reduce barriers to Internet access for tribal communities across five states, connecting them to the education, good-paying jobs, and health care they need to succeed in our 21st century economy.”

The expansion of high-speed internet access across the US will result in increased economic development, improve quality of life, allow for the creation of remote learning and employment opportunities, and improve access to telehealth within Native American societies, according to the programme.

Join the discussion around President Biden’s connectivity goals at next year’s Connected America 2024 live in Dallas, Texas

Also in the news:

Dish seeks extension for purchase of T-Mobile’s low-band spectrum

Brazil making rapid 5G progress but challenges remain on the horizon

ASA bans ‘misleading’ 5G ads from EE