Verizon Business and Extreme Networks, Inc. have announced a partnership to deploy wireless connectivity solutions at Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium.

Extreme Networks, a global leader is cloud networking, had previously announced that it had secured a deal with Liverpool FC earlier this year.

The deployment is scheduled to begin later this year and will include innovations including Extreme Wi-Fi 6 access points delivering low latency Wi-Fi connectivity. Enhanced connectivity across the stadium will enable new fan experiences such as mobile ticketing, cash free concessions, video streaming and new immersive experiences.

Liverpool FC will also benefit from real-time data insights looking into foot traffic, app usage and popular concessions in the stadium.

Extreme Networks and Verizon Business have already committed to numerous partnerships this year to deliver connectivity solutions to large venues and stadiums in Europe and APAC.

Massimo Peselli, CRO, Global Enterprise & Public Sector at Verizon Business commented: ““We’re excited to be joining forces with Extreme to transform Anfield into a place where the digital experience in-stadium is best in class. As we continue to bring our expertise to major venues around the globe, we’re making innovative fan experiences a reality, shortening queue times, streamlining matchday operations and more.”

Norman Rice, COO at Extreme Networks added: “We’ve set the bar for what great looks like when it comes to the connectivity needed to drive fan engagement and operational excellence at world class venues. Partnering with Verizon on yet another deployment means that Liverpool FC will be able to offer immersive, next-generation experiences off the back of reliable, high performing connectivity. Additionally, automation and intelligence will empower Liverpool FC to create innovative, personalised experiences for fans, while ensuring stadium operations flow smoothly.”