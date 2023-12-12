Press Release

Copenhagen, Denmark – 12 December 2023: Vi, the leading telecom operator in India, partners with Anritsu to provide end-to-end enhanced calling experience for customers on VoLTE (Voice over LTE) in India. Maintaining a high-quality voice service is vital to ensure excellent customer experience. Keeping this in mind, Vi has implemented a VoLTE monitoring solution of Anritsu to enable:

Superior VoLTE experience for Vi users – faster call connectivity and crystal clear sound quality

Improved efficiency with faster detection and demarcation of VoLTE service issues

Enhanced view of VoLTE service-specific insights.

Prioritization of the resolution of issues based on subscriber impact and severity.

VoLTE is a complex architecture with multiple nodes and interfaces, which makes detecting and isolating customer – impacting issues challenging with traditional OSS systems. Detection of specific customer issues, like muted calls and dropped words, is unavailable in other OSS systems. Anritsu brings enhanced visibility with insights across all VoLTE dimensions like subscriber, device, network nodes, codecs, and cell-id. This speeds up the time to identify customer-affecting VoLTE issues and their resolution.

Using Anritsu’s patented anomaly detection on VoLTE, Vi reduced the mean time to resolution of issues by 30%. These issues are detected in real-time, which is pivotal for the subscriber experience of VoLTE. The root causes of the issues are isolated and pushed to the relevant team with actionable intelligence. Anritsu’s full suite of cloud-first applications, including eoMind anomaly detection, are deployed in Vi’s Open Universal Hybrid Cloud, contributing to significant savings in capex, opex, resources, and automation investments.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vi said, “Real-time anomaly detection across our VoLTE services allows us to proactively detect, isolate, and diagnose customer-impacting issues. The solution is widely adopted by our Operations team and significantly improved VoLTE experience of our customers. Partnering with Anritsu has delivered exceptional benefits to our subscribers, and we will extend the successful approach to enhance other services like International Roaming.”

“Anritsu is delighted to partner with VIL to improve the VoLTE network and service experience. Our market-leading ML-based solution leverages closed-loop automation and provides end-to-end VoLTE visualization, aligning to VIL’s business objectives,” said Ralf Iding, CEO of Anritsu Service Assurance. “Collaborating closely with Anritsu, VIL offers best-in-class VoLTE services. We look forward to our continued partnership with VIL and supporting their commitment to delivering superior experience to their subscribers as they move to 5G.”

About Vodafone Idea Limited:

Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is India’s leading telecom service provider. The Company provides pan India Voice and Data services across 2G, 3G, 4G and has a 5G ready platform. With the large spectrum portfolio to support the growing demand for data and voice, the company is committed to deliver delightful customer experiences and contribute towards creating a truly ‘Digital India’ by enabling millions of citizens to connect and build a better tomorrow. The Company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence. The Company is listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. The company offers products and services to its customers in India under the TM Brand name “Vi”. For more information, please visit: www.MyVi.in

About Anritsu Service Assurance

At Anritsu Service Assurance, we deliver next-evolution autonomous networks with customer, service, and network assurance. Anritsu Service Assurance specializes in networks and services with innovative AI to provide an optimal experience for our clients and their subscribers. We help the Mobile Network Operator teams run the Network efficiently, quickly, and with complete visibility across all their technologies and services. Our Service Assurance Solutions make it easier to find and act on subscriber and network issues. We have created end-to-end solutions to support Operators on their cloud-native journey.