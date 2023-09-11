News

The joint venture is the largest fibre optic alliance in Germany, and is equally owned by the two firms, each taking a 50% stake

Vodafone Germany and Altice have begun fibre deployment in Germany, through their joint venture OXG Galsfaser.

The joint venture, which was announced in October last year and given the green light by the European Commission in March, aims to deploy fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) to 7 million homes within a 6 year period, an investment which could reach €7 billion.

Around 80% of the rollout will be focussed on buildings within Vodafone’s hybrid fibre cable network, and the rest will be outside of it.

The rollout has begun in the city of Neuss in Western Germany, where OXG excavator are laying down the fibre to build a FTTH network for over 28,000 homes and businesses. In the coming weeks, rollout will commence in Düsseldorf, Marburg, Duisburg and Kassel.

“A year ago we launched Germany’s largest fibre optic alliance. With the vision of building up to seven million new fiber optic connections. Six months ago, the EU Commission gave the green light for our plans. Now the excavators start digging. Today in Neuss and in 150 cities and municipalities by the end of 2024. This gives the fibre optic expansion in Germany a strong boost. At the same time, we are making our cable network even better with additional fibre optics,” said Vodafone Germany’s CEO Philippe Rogge (translation).

“We are bringing gigabit internet to cities on our own. We are implementing our expansion without pre-marketing and without a completion quota to be achieved in advance. This creates security – for cities, for municipalities and for all residents. When expanding, our focus is particularly on the housing industry. Our strategy is working: we are receiving very positive feedback from the cities and communities, the housing industry and the owners,” said Stefan Rüter of OXG Glasfaser GmbH (translation).

