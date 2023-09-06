News

The rebrand was presented to employees and partners this week at the firm’s headquarters in The Hague

From 5 September, the T-Mobile brand will be totally withdrawn from the Dutch market and be replaced by Odido.

The operator says its intention with the rebrand is to refocus on putting customer service and new subscription services at the heart of its operations, in an effort to set themselves apart from the competition.

Specifically, the firm will aim to increase personalisation, access to fibre services, unlimited data packages, and education programmes.

The name change comes after the company was acquired by two private equity firms – Warburg Pincus and Apax – early last year. Since then, T-Mobile has not been part of the Deutsche Telekom group, which operates as T-Mobile in numerous markets around the world.

“Shake off who we were. The T-Mobile company in the Netherlands no longer has anything at all to do with that brand and its parent company, Deutsche Telekom, in terms of ownership,” said CEO Søren Abildgaard.

Odido currently has around 8 million customers and will become the largest provider of 100% fibre optic connectivity in the country, providing service to over 6 million households.

“All telecom providers now do more or less the same thing. And if you dare to look critically at your own products and services, you realize that things have to be different. The average customer satisfaction of our industry is many times lower than in other industries,” said Tisha van Lammeren, Chief Commercial Officer in a press release.

“Over the past 18 months we have worked very hard on this new positioning, rebranding and new products and services. Our ambition is to become and remain the ‘customer champion’ with the highest customer satisfaction in the Netherlands. This means that we have to get to work taking customer friendliness to a new level. We have a clear mission to get there.

