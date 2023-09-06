Startup Story

Join Opious on stand S10 at Connected Britain, taking place at the ExCel in London on 20–21 September

Opious are a 100% technology and carrier-agnostic data connectivity provider. We offer the full range of connectivity solutions including fixed line, microwave, satellite, and mobile data, as well as rapid deployment services, Wi-Fi, and cellular surveys and cellular boosting technologies. Our field services operation covers the UK, mainland Europe, and the US, giving customers access to a range of mobile data, satellite, and bonding services for site launches, disaster recovery, and corporate events.

What is your USP?

We are solution led, unrestricted by technology or carrier, and we identify the optimal solution for the customer and provide them with a personalised service to ensure that they are kept informed on available options, progress of installations, support and billing. Likewise, we build long lasting relationships with our carrier base, promoting their technologies in an unbiased and impartial way to all customers.

What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

We have a range of entry points into the market: we have distribution relationships in place for some technologies and direct relationships in place for others. We look to establish the most cost effective and beneficial way forward for each project.

How have you got to your current stage of development?

Honesty, integrity, and a willingness to always do what is right. We have had tremendous, good fortune in the team of people who have joined Opious, the customers we have attracted, and the capabilities of our supplier base to deliver outstanding services.

Why did you set up the business?

As the head of IT for what was to become Amazon logistics, I was tasked with supporting the global expansion of their physical infrastructure on extremely aggressive timescales. The primary blocker for the business was our ability to obtain robust connectivity within timescales that aligned with the operational deadlines. Traditional fibre connectivity wasn’t an option because the lead times would have significantly delayed the business’ ability to deliver on customer promise, therefore I investigated alternative technologies. Microwave proved to be a reliable and cost effective alternative, enabling us to reduce timescales to approximately 20 days. Knowing the growth plans for the department, I took the opportunity to start the business, partnering with all of the UK microwave WISPs before expanding into fixed line, satellite, and mobile data.

We have a current portfolio of around 200 carriers and this is increasing in line with customer requirements and technological advancement. We are very much solution led, offering customers access to unparalleled choice in an honest and transparent way.

Who inspired you? Do you have a mentor?

I have been fortunate enough to have had access to multiple mentors throughout my career and where possible I still actively seek advice and input from industry peers and other business leaders as the opportunity arises.

What does the future hold for your business?

I am honoured to find myself surrounded by a growing team of intelligent, motivated and, most importantly, inspiring people, who amaze me every day with their creativeness and unrelenting desire to do what’s right for our customers. Our goal is to be our customer’s best supplier and our supplier’s best customer, creating a virtuous ecosystem where the customer gains access to the optimal solutions at the best price, the supplier grows their business, and we get to deal with people we like on both sides. For me, the future of Opious is unknown but exciting, with a steady stream of new technologies, new geographies, and new carriers for the team to integrate and a mass of customers that we can offer real choice to.

Company CV

HQ

Cranfield Innovation Centre, University Way, Cranfield, Beds MK43 0BT

Number of employees

30+

Last fund type

Privately funded

URL

https://www.opious.com/

Founders / Linkedin Address

https://www.linkedin.com/company/opious/

Join Opious and a host of start-ups at Connected Britain, the UK’s largest digital economy event

Also in the news:

“Open dialogue for 5G.”

German fibre coverage hits 36%

Potential ‘remedies’ for Spain’s Orange–MásMóvil merger draw in Digi