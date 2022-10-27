At Connected Britain 2022, ACOME, a French industrial and cooperative company specializing in FTTH Telecom Infrastructure (cable and connectivity) launched The Nanomodule. Designed to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership of aerial deployment by 30%, especially in rural areas, this new cable structure has been hailed as an innovation breakthrough in helping altnets against fibre roll-out inflation.

We spoke to Xavier Renard, Telecom Business Unit Marketing Director at ACOME Group to find out how they are tackling roll-out inflation in the UK market.

For more information on ACOME’s latest innovation, please visit https://www.acome.com/en/newsroom/telecom-networks-and-ftth/connected-britain-2022-acome-launched-its-counter-inflationary