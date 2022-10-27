Press release

Enterprises deploying private networks set to benefit from software agent to automate IoT SIM and eSIM connectivity into and out of their network.

International connectivity and global IoT enabler BICS has partnered with Able Device, a pioneer in SIM-based mobile device application technology. The partnership will add SIMbae™, Able Device’s software agent for SIM and eSIMs, to BICS’ ecosystem of IoT services to make it easier for devices to switch between private and public networks on a global scale.

This technology will be invaluable to enterprises as they look to deploy private networks. Traditionally, devices moving between a private and public network would have to switch networks manually – often causing performance issues for M2M and IoT applications. Instead, SIMbae™ – an applet – sits on top of a SIM or eSIM and expands its capabilities to include things like swapping to stronger connections automatically as well as additional security features such as debugging and encryption.

“This partnership is another exciting development in the enterprise IoT space”, says Divya Ghai Wakankar, VP Enterprise Market and Marketing. “BICS’ IoT solution already makes device activation and connection effortless for its enterprise customers. Now the powerful combination with Able Device’s applet software harmonizes seamless mobility of next generation connected devices”.

Historically, SIMs have had limited value by nature of being passive processors that require external input to trigger a predefined function. SIMbae™ on the other hand represents a new generation of SIM cards, transforming them into active processors in IoT systems that don’t rely on external input. For enterprises, this is a unique technology piece that automates the more technical telecommunications aspects of the IoT and private networks – reducing the barriers to implementation.

“We’re very proud to be to be working with BICS to address the global market for enterprise mobility solutions”, said Roger Dewey, CEO of Able Device. “Our agreement illustrates the benefits and utility of SIMbae across the connected device solution value chain.”

BICS’ all-in-one IoT solution helps businesses reduce complexity when deploying global IoT solutions by managing the connection, control, and optimization of the SIM ecosystem through its “SIM for Things” platform. BICS supports IoT connectivity and roaming with its backbone network across over 200 countries, making it easy for businesses to connect IoT devices anywhere in the world.

As the use of connected devices by enterprises grows increasingly global and complex, BICS and Able Device aim to remove complexity for businesses and improve the performance of IoT applications through intelligent applications and an open global ecosystem for SIM and eSIM technology.

About BICS

As a leading communications platform company, BICS is connecting the world by creating reliable and secure mobile experiences anytime, anywhere. We are a global voice carrier and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide. Our solutions are essential for supporting the modern lifestyle of today’s device-hungry consumer – from global mobile connectivity, seamless roaming experiences, fraud prevention and authentication, to global messaging and the Internet of Things. We are headquartered in Brussels, with a strong presence in Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe and Middle East.

For more information visit www.bics.com

About Able Device

Able Device is a provider of technology for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), IoT Service Providers, and mobile IoT device OEMs. Its flagship product SIMbae™ (short for “SIM based application engine”) enables hosting of IoT device controls and applications on standard SIMs. In this new architecture, the SIM is transformed to an intelligent independent processor. Based in Raleigh, NC, Able Device serves a global customer base.

For more information visit www.abledevice.com

