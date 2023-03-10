Press Release

Airtel plans to roll out Nokia iSIM Secure Connect technology in several African countries over the next year

Nokia today announced that Airtel Africa has selected its iSIM Secure Connect technology, in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model, as part of the operator’s wider digitalization efforts to offer its customers 5G and IoT-based on-demand services.

Nokia’s telecom SaaS, integrated SaaS SIM (iSIM) Secure Connect technology provides communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises with the capability to securely manage machine-to-machine and consumer device subscriptions for eSIM- and iSIM-enabled devices.

Integrated SIM (iSIM) and embedded SIM (eSIM) will give Airtel the ability to remotely store and manage multiple subscriptions for authenticating users and devices on its network.

Nokia has already supported Airtel in deploying iSIM Secure Connect earlier this month in Nigeria. Airtel now plans to roll out the solution in ten other African markets over the next year.

Nokia and Airtel completed a successful pilot project at the end of 2022.

Razvan Ungureanu, Chief Technology Officer and Information Officer at Airtel, said: “We are very pleased to expand Airtel and Nokia’s long-standing partnership in this new area. Nokia iSIM technology gives us new network capabilities, including in the areas of verification and authentication services, while allowing us to offer new network service that our customers are increasingly looking for.”

Rajiv Aggarwal, Head of Central, East and West Africa (CEWA) Market Unit at Nokia, said: “We envision a world that is more productive with the digitalization capabilities we build for our operator customers. Nokia iSIM capabilities enable faster service delivery and time-to-value to our customers. With these capabilities, we are proud to help Airtel in Africa expand its digitalization efforts and provide its customers with new on-demand services, transforming their lives.”

Keep up to date with all the latest telecoms news with Total Telecom’s daily newsletter

Also in the news:

Viasat–Inmarsat merger gets provisional greenlight from CMA

Verizon shuffles executive team in search of growth

Ericsson to pay DoJ $206.7m over bribery scandal