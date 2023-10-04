Interview

On the first day of this year’s Connected Britain conference, we were delighted to speak to of Andrew Conway, Director of Solutions and Innovation at Boldyn Networks

Conway discusses the company’s 25-year strategic partnership with Transport for London, a huge project to put 21st technology on a tube system that’s 160 years old and the challenges that come with that.

Speaking on their neutral host approach, Conway noted that “our neutral host approach is different from others. What sets us apart is our long-term view […] we absolutely love these long-term strategic partnerships, as evidence with TFL and in Sunderland, our smart city project in the Northeast.”

You can watch the full Connected Britain interview from the link below:

