News

Skylo’s network can help with filling coverage gaps around the globe, complementing existing terrestrial networks

Telefonica Germany has signed an agreement with Skylo Technologies, a US-based non-terrestrial network (NTN) service operator, to offer satellite-based Narrow Band IoT (NB-IoT) connectivity across the world, beginning with Europe and North America in the first quarter of next year.

Skylo does not operate its own satellite network directly, but rather partners with existing satellite players, coordinating with its partners’ various constellations to provide NB-IoT connectivity.

As part of the partnership, Telefonica Germany use integrated SIMs (iSIMs) built into IoT device’s radio chip, which in the future, will be able to switch seamlessly between Telefonica’s terrestrial network and Skylo’s satellite non-terrestrial networks service.“In removing the gap that previously existed between cellular and non-terrestrial connectivity, we’re opening up new possibilities for the IoT market and allowing previously untapped use cases to be realized in the commercial and consumer space,” said Prasanna Iyengar, Skylo’s Director of Product Management in a press release.

“Our cooperation with Skylo is an important building block,” said Karsten Pradel, B2B Director at O2 Telefonica.

“Together with Skylo, we can now offer our customers IoT networking solutions from a single source, even in remote areas. This hybrid satellite-based IoT connectivity service complements our portfolio and demonstrates how we are driving digitalisation and providing seamless connectivity to businesses worldwide.”

The commercial launch of NB-IoT services supported by Skylo will begin in the coming months, with availability expanded to cover other continents in future.

Telefonica is not the only German carrier to involve itself with Skylo. Earlier this year, Deutsche Telekom extended their existing partnership with Skylo to provide the satellite network for Deutsche Telekom’s converged cellular and satellite IoT connectivity offering.

How is the German telecoms market evolving in 2023? Join the industry in discussion at this year’s Connected Germany conference live in Munich

Also in the news:

Telekom Deutschland CFO Klaus Werner shifts to enterprise unit

Xavier Niel pledges €200m AI investment

Openreach CEO Clive Selley on the health of the UK broadband market