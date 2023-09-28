News

Werner will become Managing Director of Business Customers, taking over from previous MD Hagen Rickmann

This week, Telekom Deutschland has announced a shift of is management structure, with current chief financial officer Klaus Werner set to take the reins of the company’s enterprise business unit.

The unit’s current head, Hagen Rickmann, is leaving the role after almost 15 years to pursue ‘new professional challenges’, according to the company press release. In a statement thanking his team, Rickmann explained that it was time for him to “take a new direction” and that he was “looking forward to new challenges”.

The unit’s new head, Werner, has been part of Telekom Group for almost 30 years, beginning his career as a controller and progressing to numerous executive roles within various business units, including the Telekom Shop and T-Systems International.

He has served as the CFO of Telekom Deutschland since 2014.

“Hagen Rickmann has done a lot for the group over 15 years and most recently for Telekom’s business customer division in Germany. I would like to thank him for his commitment, especially in the digitalization of medium-sized businesses. During his time as Managing Director, Hagen brought his area of ​​responsibility to the forefront of European B2B telecommunications companies and was able to ensure annual growth,” said Telekom Germany boss Srini Gopalan. “At the same time, I am pleased that Klaus Werner has chosen this new role. Klaus has been part of our management team for many years and knows the challenges well. This will ensure a smooth transition.”

The enterprise unit reportedly has sales of around €9 billion and 10,500 employees.

Werner will take over the role on October 14.

