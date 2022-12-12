News

Jim Fagan will join Aqua Comms as CEO effective from 1 May 2023.

Dublin-based Aqua Comms is a subsea connectivity provider who currently offers services on seven subsea fibre cables connecting North America to Ireland, the UK and northern Europe. The company will also soon open a new route from southern Europe to India.

Jim will join Aqua Comms from GCX where he has been working as Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer since 2020. He has previously held senior roles at Telstra, Pacnet and Rackspace and has been based in Asia, EMEA and the USA.

Current CEO, Nigel Bayliff, will leave the business on 30 April 2023. Nigel joined Aqua Comms in 2016 and key achievements include having led the company through its acquisition by D9 Infrastructure in 2021.

In a statement announcing the changes to the company’s leadership, Alan Harper, Chairman of Aqua Comms said: “Nigel has achieved great success turning AC into a customer focused and profitable business with an enviable industry reputation. I thank Nigel for his enormous contribution to the success of Aqua Comms and wish him well on his next move in the industry.”

