NEWS

Microsoft has acquired UK-based start-up, Lumenisity which was spun out from the Optoelectronics Research Centre (ORC) at the University of Southampton.

Lumenisity, makes hollow core fibre products mainly for data centres and ISPs. The claim their CoreSmart® solution allows the data to travel 50% faster than in traditional solid core fibre and gives a 30% reduction in latency.

Microsoft say Lumenisity technology benefits industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail and government with benefits including improved security and intrusion detection, accelerated medical image retrieval and speeding fast, secure transactions across a broad geographies.

Lumenisity said “We are proud to be acquired by a company with a shared vision that will accelerate our progress in the hollowcore space. This is the end of the beginning, and we are excited to start our new chapter as part of Microsoft to fulfil this technology’s full potential and continue our pursuit of unlocking new capabilities in communication networks.”

In September this year, Lumenisity announced a deal with euNetworks with 14km of Lumenisity® CoreSmart® hollowcore fibre cable as part of a new 45km ultra low latency route to Basildon.

Paula Cogan, President of euNetworks flagged the “successfully blending hollowcore fibre with regular single mode fibre on this latest route.” And said they looked forward “to deploying longer routes with Lumenisity in the coming quarters.”

Lumenisity have also worked with Comcast in the USA deploying what is believed to be the first-ever end-to-end deployment of advanced “hollowcore” fiber optics in the world by an Internet provider.

