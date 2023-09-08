VIEWPOINT

To reach a truly connected Gigabit Britain, every home and business needs to have access to the best connectivity, and partnerships among fibre industry leaders are critical to bridging this gap. Two industry leaders have come together to help ISPs level up their network deployments: Calix, and Virtuvi. And will be present at Connected Britain and have brought to market a fully integrated technology ecosystem.

ISPs looking to build and optimise their networks require collaborative environments and streamlined processes. By leveraging the power of Vitruvi’s GIS-based SaaS telecom construction management software, and the Calix Software and Intelligent Access Edge platform, altnets have all the building blocks to initiate a game-changing deployment. This combination of solutions allows altnets to visualize, plan and build their network from start-to-finish and end-to-end—all with the experience and combined vision of two partners that have extensive collaboration under their belts with not only altnets, but also with each other. This greatly simplifies every part of the process for altnets, collapsing what used to be multiple, distinct touchpoints into one unified effort.

At this year’s Connected Britain, both will showcase their innovative solutions as sponsors of the UK’s most important connectivity event. In addition to demonstrating their shared value, each partner is sponsoring an award at the event.

Full Fibre ISP Innovation, sponsored by Calix. This award recognises altnets that are true “champions” of full fibre, demonstrating entrepreneurial spirit or breaking through barriers to market entry to grow their businesses—and help drive full fibre adoption in their operating areas. As a cloud and software platform company that is helping altnets innovate how they deliver Gigiabit services to their communities, Calix has sponsored this award to highlight local or regional marketing innovation, creative approaches to achieving results in a crowded connectivity market, and excellence specifically in the areas of education and empowerment from altnets to their customers.

Project Roll-Out, sponsored by Vitruvi. This award recognises any organisation that has been outstanding in enhancing the delivery of gigabit capable broadband in the UK—particularly via the development of engineering and delivery strategies. As a build management software that unites project workflows, designs and PIA data into one easy-to-use GIS and mobile platform., Vitruvi has sponsored this award to highlight those organisations and broadband builders that have adopted accelerated rollouts to help create a connected Britain.

Learn how these three industry leaders come together to help accelerate and streamline network deployment by visiting them at Connected Britain, where they’ll be attending, presenting, and hosting networking events. Don’t miss the event from September 20-21 at ExCeL London.