Good. Better. BetterTV. Award-winning full fibre broadband provider brsk, has expanded their product suite to further complement their BetterNet broadband offering with the addition of “BetterTV”, powered by Netgem TV. BetterTV offers users an integrated TV solution to stream movies, TV shows and live content in full 4K HD through Netgem’s UHD TV box.

New and existing broadband customers signing up to a 24-month broadband contract will have the option of adding “BetterTV” to their package to enjoy limitless TV and gaming entertainment. Even better, ​​users can download the BetterTV mobile app to connect unlimited devices to their BetterTV account, so the whole family can watch at the same time. With a diverse range of free content tailored for the UK market as well as the ability to add pay-as-you-go streaming services, all conveniently accessible on one easy-to-use TV platform, brsk now brings a seamless viewing experience to all customers at an affordable price.

Speaking on the launch of BetterTV, Giorgio Iovino, CEO of brsk says:

“Our customers deserve more content choice and a better way to consume it at home. We believe that the Netgem platform provides a unique home entertainment solution based on a great user experience. BetterTV brings the world of content streaming and cloud gaming to our customers over our brand-new full fibre broadband network. It offers great value to those customers seeking family entertainment at an affordable price.”

Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer, Netgem Group, said:

“We are pleased to partner with brsk to launch Better TV, another strong example of how leading fibre broadband providers benefit from the TV service we have developed for modern UK households, offering an affordable alternative to more expensive Pay-TV and broadband packages. BetterTV also provides a simple discovery experience across the most popular channels and streaming services, designed to help quickly find the most relevant TV show or streaming title. For brsk, offering simplicity, choice, and value now extends to content as well as connectivity.”

The new BetterTV service includes:

The better alternative to Pay-TV with more inclusive content than most, and options to add Content on a pay-as-you-go basis:

230+ Live channels including 130 Extra HD channels in addition to Freeview – with 45+ channels dedicated to sports such as MLB.TV, The Rugby Network and Pop kids

100+ Apps and Streaming services, with the option to add services such as Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten TV, Hayu and more

30+ Games

200,000 hours of included content, with 25 Freeview Play catch-up services such as ITVX & BBC iPlayer, and access to a library of included shows and movies such as YouTube, TikTok, Filmzie and Wedomovies

Unlimited mobile TV devices (Tablet, Mobile phones)

Alexa Voice-activated compatible

Bluetooth ready for speakers or headsets

All of the above is delivered through Netgem’s award-winning 4K TV box and Mobile TV App allowing viewers to Stream Big while Spending Small.

Anyone wanting to check their full fibre coverage to order their broadband and BetterTV services can do so at brsk.co.uk.