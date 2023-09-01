News

BT is set to deploy technology from Infovista, a French network lifecycle automation specialist, in an effort to improve “operational efficiency and customer satisfaction”

As part of the deal, Infovista will utilise their existing solution, the Ativa™ Suite, to improve troubleshooting with intelligent pattern discovery, correlation, analysis, and alarm generation.

The new automated processes are designed to minimise fixed voice outages and service interruptions.

Infovista claims that their technology can reduce the resolution times for CSPs by more than 66%, which will streamline customer relations processes, reducing response times to network problems by quickly identifying the root causes of disruptions.

“CSPs are under pressure to constantly improve the quality of experience they provide, while simultaneously reducing operational costs… This use case shows how automating daily tasks can help CSPs such as BT both drive operational efficiency and improve customer experience and satisfaction,” said Franco Messori, Chief Product & Transformation Officer at Infovista.

“BT is committed to developing and delivering next-generation services that continue to put our customers at the core of what we do and to deliver better outcomes. This means digitally transforming our own operations and using the power of automation across our network, infrastructure, services and operations,” said Reza Rahnama, BT Group’s managing director for mobile networks.

