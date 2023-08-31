News

As well as providing better connectivity for customers, TDC NET says the deal will also help it reach its goal of Net Zero Emissions by 2030

Back in 2020, TDC NET launched the first non-standalone 5G network in Denmark, powered by Ericsson’s 4G core.

Now, the operator has continued its legacy of Danish firsts, becoming the first company in the country to launch a 5G Standalone (5G SA) network, enabled by Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core.

The 5G SA network will provide improvements in speeds, reliability, and bandwidth for TDC’s customers, as well as increase in security with features such as network slicing.

“We were the first to introduce 5G in Denmark and now we are taking the next big step by switching on 5G Standalone,” said TDC NET Chief Technology Officer Jakob Dirksen in a press release. “This will offer consumers, enterprises and industries enhanced efficiency, safety, and a range of opportunities across everything from self-driving cars, remote work, healthcare, as well as mission-critical operations by authorities.”

“In addition, 5G Standalone will also enable energy efficiency improvements thanks to more data being transmitted with the same amount of energy and faster access to content.”

“By modernising legacy networks and then upgrading to 5G, communication service providers can lower operating costs thanks to greater energy efficiency and thus reduce total cost of ownership. And, at the same time, they can future-proof their networks for anticipated higher capacity needs and offer customers value through new services and capabilities,” said Niclas Backlund, Country Manager for Ericsson Denmark.

5G SA launches are gradually taking place all over the world, with the operators hoping their networks upgraded capabilities will finally unlock new revenue streams and turn their 5G fortunes around.

In the UK, for example, Vodafone launched their 5G SA network in June, with the company suggesting 5G SA would be “transformational” for everything from smart health to manufacturing.

