The Connected Britain Awards recognise the most significant and innovative organisations, solutions, and programmes that are shaping Britain’s digital future.

This year we’ve had a record number of entries across our 15 categories.

Join us at the end of Day One at Connected Britain when the winners will be revealed!

The full 2023 shortlist is as follows:

B2B Service Provider of the Year Award – Sponsored by Digital Infrastructure

Finalists:

Gigabit Networks

Giganet

ITS Technology Group

Pangea

Truespeed

Vodafone Business UK

Broadband Provider of the Year Award – Sponsored by VETRO

Finalists:

Brsk Ltd

Fibrus

Giganet

Lightning Fibre

Truespeed

Wessex Internet

Wildanet

Digital Skills Award

Finalists:

Dorset Council – Embedded digital champions

Innovation Nottinghamshire – 5G Careers Programme

Kent County Council (Digital Kent)

Lloyds Banking Group and We Are Digital

Vodafone Business & Enterprise Nation – business.connected

Enterprise Solution of the Year

Finalists:

Eseye Infinity IoT Platform

IFS Planning & Scheduling Optimization (PSO)

Jetty

Qualcomm Technologies, Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series platforms

VETRO

Vitruvi Software

Project Rollout Award

Finalists:

CityFibre

County Broadband Ltd

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) and LCR Connect

Lothian Broadband Networks (LBN)

Openreach

Truespeed

The Access Innovation Award

Finalists:

Avanti Communications

DexGreen Ltd

Lothian Broadband Networks (LBN)

Norfolk County Council

Scottish Water and Atos using Starlink

The Barrier Removal Award

Finalists:

CityFibre

Intelligens Consulting with with Renfrewshire Council

Kent County Council – Kent Wayleave Toolkit

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA)

Lothian Broadband Networks (LBN)

Trenches Law

The Community Improvement Award

Finalists:

Coventry City Council #CovConnects

FullFibre – Fibre Heroes’ Community Investment Fund

Get Online London

Greater Manchester Combined Authority – Get Online Greater Manchester: for care leavers

Ogi, ‘Cefnogi’ Community Fund

Sunderland City Council’s local connectivity shapes communities fit for the future

Three Discovery

Wildanet

The Full Fibre ISP Innovation Award – Sponsored by Calix

Finalists:

Brsk Ltd

Gigabit Networks

Giganet

Hey! Broadband

Hyperoptic

TalkTalk Wholesale Services

The Industrial Innovation Award

Finalists:

Dexgreen Ltd – Virtual Buddy Training App

Neutral Wireless – Private 5G Network Deployed for King Charles III’s Coronation

Prodapt OpenFibreXchange

Vodafone – 5G SA Slicing

Zeti Limited

The Smart Places Award – Sponsored by ITS

Finalists:

Connected for Success: Welcome to Sunderland, City of Smart

FarrPoint Western Isles IoT Project

Living Map Ltd

NYnet Ltd / North Yorkshire Council

Virgin Media O2 Business and partners. Greater Manchester Local Full Fibre Network programme

The Wireless Innovation Award

Finalists:

EdgeQ

Freshwave and the City of London Corporation

Jangala

Neutral Wireless – Private 5G Network Deployed for King Charles III’s Coronation

Quickline Communications

Scottish Water, Blackspot Networks and Atos

The Rising Star Award

Finalists:

Chris Founds, CJ Founds Associates

Franck Courbon, Ethicronics

Haseeb Ahmed, NETS International Ltd

James Harris, Cable Giants Ltd

Liam Ceaplen, Jetty

Phil Bairsto, Freedom Fibre

The Sustainability Award – Sponsored by euNetworks

Finalists:

FarrPoint Western Isles IoT Project

iLOQ Oy – iLOQ 5 Series Battery Free Locking Solution

KCOM

Openreach

Wildanet

Zayo: Zeus

Startup of the Year Award

Finalists:

Artifeel

AssetHUB

Emu Analytics

Groundhawk io

Inteliports

Jetty

Lumilinks

SecHard

Stacuity

Weaver Labs

