INTERVIEW

HOW CAN YOU UPGRADE YOUR NETWORK WHILE ALSO CONTAINING COSTS, MAXIMIZING EFFICIENCY, AND UNLOCKING FUTURE REVENUE STREAMS? THE ANSWER IS TO USE A SINGLE, HIGHLY EFFICIENT ARCHITECTURE THAT CAN DELIVER MULTIPLE SERVICES SIMULTANEOUSLY.

Ciena customers are using our Universal Aggregation (UA) and XGS-PON (10G) solutions to dramatically increase their network efficiency and create new revenue potential. Specifically, our customers are creating networks that support a variety of home, work, and remote (including mobile), and edge connectivity scenarios. Ciena’s UA solution introduces a new PON architecture by aggregating and delivering traffic across residential broadband, business Ethernet, and mobile networks (4G/5G) on a single platform. This single access architecture, in effect, enables you to build once and sell services three times.

We caught up with Vimal Pindoria, Director, Routing & Switching Business Development, EMEA, Ciena at #Connected Britain 2022 to get his views.

Read more at https://www.ciena.com/own-the-edge-spotlight