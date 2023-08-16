Contributed Article

by Winncom Technologies

Playing with Lego building blocks is a lot of fun. You fit each piece into the other and develop a shape that resembles your imagination.

Cambium Networks makes it easy to plan, deploy and manage wired or wireless broadband networks, with our solutions, network operators of all types can select the best technology for every point in the network while making sure that all the pieces fit well together. Elements are onboarded and managed through one platform to allow for solid connectivity and deliver exceptional digital experiences.

Cambium Networks has been the go-to solution for broadband wireless network infrastructure when ISPs are looking for a robust solution they can rely on for stability, reliability, and ease of use. Our broadband fabric weaves together numerous networking standards and reduces complexities, helping network operators create purpose-built, reliable networks that are cost efficient and secure.

Cambium’s ONE Network provides a complete networking infrastructure portfolio along with cnMaestro X single pane of glass management for the entire network that enables enterprises and service provider operators to:

Simplify operations with a secure converged network. With a comprehensive view from edge to cloud, network operators can easily manage ONE network fabric of multiple types of technologies from a central location. Technologies include: Indoor, outdoor and wall plate Wi-Fi access points, including Wi-Fi 6/6E Indoor and hardened switches Security and SD-WAN solutions Fixed wireless point-to-point and point-to-multipoint solutions at 3 GHz CBRS, 5 GHz, 6 GHz, 28 GHz and 60 GHz Fiber optics full-featured Combo (GPON/XGS-PON) technology Quality of Experience (QoE) optimization of end user experiences

Releasing future-proof technology is always the mind of Cambium Networks engineers, as we aim to equip our partners and customers with solutions that can help meet their customers’ demands. With the rise of AR/VR alongside multiple 4k and 8k streaming devices, the need for higher bandwidth is real, and we see this as an exponentially increasing need.

To meet this demand and leverage the capabilities of wired and wireless convergence, we partnered with Winncom Technologies to make sure our customers get adequate support from the design phase all the way to post-deployment.

Winncom Technologies, a global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment, offers the most advanced forms of communication solutions on the market today.

With a far-reaching international scope, Winncom remains at the forefront of the global technology marketplace, demonstrating a reputation for quality products, a full range of network infrastructure and access products, and a customer-centric business model.

We offer the most notable product portfolio, scalable solutions, world-class customer service, and outstanding engineering services and support.

Winncom’s senior-level engineers are experienced and proficient in start-to-finish RF design and engineering services. From link budget calculations and propagation coverage designs, Winncom engineers are ready to offer their expertise to ensure that your network runs efficiently, reliably, and cost-effectively. Our engineers have been through rigorous education and training courses, not to mention countless hours of experience in the field. With the very best tools in hand, trust Winncom to design, maintain, upgrade, and troubleshoot even your most complex wireless communication infrastructures in both outdoor and indoor environments.

Want to hear more from Winncom? You can find them at booth 48a at Connected Britain 2023, the UK’s largest digital economy event.

