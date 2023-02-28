Arizona is a state of big numbers. It is perhaps best know for the Grand Canyon, 277 miles long, up to 18 miles wide and reaching a depth of over a mile…

But now Arizona and Cox Business have some more big figures to celebrate with a weekend that encompassed both Super Bowl 57 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, and the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf.

With the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl and Dallas resident Scottie Scheffler topping the scoresheet for the PGA golf it might be easy to overlook other wins, so we were pleased to see this infographic from Cox showcasing some eyewatering statistics, including 1,380,901 minutes spent online during the Super Bowl and the 87% year-on-year increase in connections made during the WM Phoenix Open.

